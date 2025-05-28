Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Trinity Capital worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,332 shares in the company, valued at $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

