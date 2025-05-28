Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $2.54 Million in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Primo Brands stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

