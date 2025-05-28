Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $44,401,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

