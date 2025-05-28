Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,640,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.53% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

