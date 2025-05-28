Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 49,500 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

