Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,800 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waters by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,439,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $357.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

