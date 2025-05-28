Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 16,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

