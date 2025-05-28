Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,900 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,481,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

