Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Shares of BLDR opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

