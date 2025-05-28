Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103 in the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

