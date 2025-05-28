Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,642,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

