Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of Esquire Financial worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,407,000. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ESQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $3,473,610 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

