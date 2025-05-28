Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

