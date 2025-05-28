Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

KRNY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRNY

Kearny Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.