Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLEFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.69% of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POLE. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Shares of POLE opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

