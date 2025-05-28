Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 86,974 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOW. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

