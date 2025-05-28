Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 944,010 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.10% of 3D Systems worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Trading Down 1.6%

3D Systems stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.