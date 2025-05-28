Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

