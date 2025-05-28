Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Haemonetics stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

