Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

