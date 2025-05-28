Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TASK

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TaskUs

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.