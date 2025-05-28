Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.69% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.49.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Get Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.