Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of VTS opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

