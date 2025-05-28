Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.43 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

