Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.36% of Fox Factory worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

