Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Innoviva worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 324,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $5,437,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 231,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.35. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,628,294.75. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

