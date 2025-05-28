Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $76.00 target price on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

