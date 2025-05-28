Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,645 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Banco Macro worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,161,000 after buying an additional 247,070 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 302,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BMA opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

