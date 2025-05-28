Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 465,217 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.92% of Nordic American Tankers worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $573.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

