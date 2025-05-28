Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

CVX opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

