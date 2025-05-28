Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Novartis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NVS opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

