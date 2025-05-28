Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of OSI Systems worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $234.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

