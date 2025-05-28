Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

