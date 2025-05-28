Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after buying an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,681,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.4%

CVLT stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.76 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.03.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

