Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of VCIC stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

