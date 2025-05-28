Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 13,251 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in State Street by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 254,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

