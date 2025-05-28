Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 35,067 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.92% of ACCO Brands worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 859,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. Wall Street Zen raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -26.55%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

