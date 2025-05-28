Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCIR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCIR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.