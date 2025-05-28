Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,162,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 247,678 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1%

AOSL opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.