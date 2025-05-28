Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

