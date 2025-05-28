Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Oddity Tech worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

