Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

