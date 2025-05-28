Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 26,337 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

KEYS stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

