Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 32,612 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lufax worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Lufax by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of LU opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

