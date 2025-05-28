Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 349,027 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

