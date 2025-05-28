Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 841 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

