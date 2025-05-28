Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.