Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

