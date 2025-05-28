Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,480,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

