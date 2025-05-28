Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,924 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Grindr were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRND. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grindr by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grindr by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindr by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Price Performance

GRND opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRND shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,953,727.17. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,406 shares of company stock worth $58,385,775. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

